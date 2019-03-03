Resources More Obituaries for Mary Pressler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Beth Pressler

Obituary Flowers Mary Beth Pressler (Rochford)



Mary Beth Pressler passed away on March 1, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Beth was born and raised in Akron, Ohio having attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and the University of Akron. Beth was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Uniontown.



Beth had multiple titles through her short 62 years but the titles she cherished most were Mother and Gammy. She was extremely proud of her family and the people they developed into. In addition to her real job, Beth was President and CEO of #TeamPunkin. Beth had recently completed 40 years of service within the Retail organization at Goodyear. She has a huge network of family, friends and co-workers who she loved and cared about dearly. Beth was a very loving, compassionate person in all phases of her life. She lived her life with energy, compassion, sarcasm and most importantly fun. Those who got to know Beth could feel those qualities immediately.



Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Joanne Rochford. She is survived by husband, Steve Pressler of Uniontown; and her children, Ben Chlebina of Houston, Texas, Scott Chlebina of Canton and Amanda (Julius) Booker of Uniontown. The ultimate joys of her life were her peanuts, grandchildren, Avery and Quinn Booker. Also survived by brothers, Bill (Denise) Rochford of Calabash, N.C., Thom (Leslee) Rochford of Leesburg, Va., Denny (Debbie) Rochford of Akron, Bernie (Rita) Rochford of Akron; brother-in-law, Andy (Jill) Pressler of Uniontown; and sister-in-law, Paula (Marty) Clark of Northville, Mich. Also survived by her other parents, Bill and Julia Pressler of Uniontown and many nieces and nephews as well as her Goodyear Retail family.



Calling hours will be on Monday, March 4th from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5th, both at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, Uniontown, OH 44685. Pastor Bob Cheyney Jr. will officiate.



Beth's request was to forgo flowers and instead donate to "Miracles for Maria" to help give Maria Ritchie the ammunition she needs to fight her battle with the ugly "C" word. https://www.gofundme.com/miraclesformariaritchie



(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries