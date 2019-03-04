|
|
|
Mary Beth Pressler (Rochford)
Mary Beth Pressler passed away on March 1, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Calling hours will be on Monday, March 4th from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5th, both at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, Uniontown, OH 44685. Pastor Bob Cheyney Jr. will officiate.
Beth's request was to forgo flowers and instead donate to "Miracles for Maria" to help give Maria Ritchie the ammunition she needs to fight her battle with the ugly "C" word. https://www.gofundme.com/miraclesformariaritchie
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More