Mary Bratta



Mary Bratta, born August 10, 1929, passed peacefully on May 29, 2019 at the age of 89.



She was the beloved wife of the late John Bratta, Jr. for 59 years. Her greatest love and past time was baking cookies and sharing them with family and friends. She also loved playing cards with her dearest friends through the years. Mary enjoyed participating in the many organizations while holding office in many. She was a member of the Italian - American Council, Sons of Italy #685, Sicilian - American Ladies and St. Monica of St. Anthony. She was a member of St. Anthony Church for 70 years.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joseph Cosentino; and her sisters, Grace and Rose. She is survived by her siblings, Joseph (Jean) Cosentino and Josephine Sciara. Also left behind to cherish her memory are her children, John (Marti) Bratta, Mary McCreary and Ann (Mike) Simcox. Her grandchildren, Christina (Osi) Zimmer, Melissa Bratta, John Bratta, Ryan (Eileen) Simcox, Julianne Simcox and Stephanie (Corey) Robertson, along with great-grandchildren, Donavan, Jack, Annie, Libby and Maeve.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 noon on Saturday, June 1 at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Place Akron. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received TODAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St. Akron. Sons of Italy will have a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Today at the funeral home Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019