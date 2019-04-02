Mary Brennan



Mary Irene Brennan, 85, of West Akron, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 30 with her family by her side.



Mary was born in Barberton, Ohio on May 15, 1933 to Harold and Irene Walsh. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Akron, Ohio, where she met the love of her life, Richard K. (Dick) Brennan. Later, she earned her Bachelors of Science degree from St. Thomas School of Nursing and worked over 30 years as a registered nurse, retiring from Rockynol in 1986.



Mary was a member of St. Hilary parish and devout Catholic her entire life. She dedicated all of her energies to nurturing others. When her mother died unexpectedly at age 46, Mary delayed her education to stay home and help her father care for her younger siblings. Her career as a nurse was distinguished by displays of kindness, support and empathy for the sick. When she married, she raised five sons with unbelievable energy and unconditional love. She also spent many years providing loving encouragement to her nieces, nephews and countless others. Mary was an active presence in the lives of her grandchildren. She is much loved and admired and we will all miss her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Irene Walsh; her beloved husband of 49 years, Richard; and siblings, James Walsh (Rita), Harold Walsh (Helen), Kathleen Rhodes (Phil), and Dr. Thomas Walsh. She is survived by brother, Martin (Mary Kay); her sons, Kevin (Cynthia), Terrence (Teresa), James (Susan), Timothy (Cathy) and Thomas (Jacqueline); and 14 grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Patrick, Michael, Kristin, Sarah, Brian, Timothy, Molly, Kelly, Joseph, Christopher, Daniel and Robert.



Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Hilary Church, 2750 West Market Street, Fairlawn. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, Copley. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.