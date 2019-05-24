Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Wadsworth United Methodist Church
195 Broad St.
Wadsworth, OH
Mary C. Benya Obituary
Mary C. Benya

WADSWORTH -- Mary C. Benya, 81, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born August 31, 1937 in Ossining, NY to the late Fleetwood and Esther Carlson.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Michael.

Mary is survived by her husband Michael, children: Russell (Shelly) Stone, Christina (Curt) Brandt, Lori (Bob) Baker, Mark (Becky) Benya, Lisa (Alan) Andrews, Lisa

(Michael) Benya, 15 grandchildren, her beloved dog, Buddy; sister, Evey Keeler and brother, John (Gail) Carlson.

A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Wadsworth United Methodist Church, 195 Broad St., Wadsworth with Pastor Don Ebert officiating.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501)

www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2019
