Mary C. Jones, 64, passed away May 13, 2020, in Hudson, FL. She is the daughter of the late Romy and Edna DeLuca. Mary served her country proudly in the United States Air Force and the United States Navy. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Mark Jones; sons, Paul and James, stepdaughter, Kelli; her grandchildren, Michael and Danille; step-grandchildren, Robert and Jaxson. A memorial mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Matthews Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or The Franklin Park Conservatory in Columbus, Ohio for Butterfly conservation.







