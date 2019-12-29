|
|
Mary C. "Mae" Landi R.N., 98, of Stow passed away one Dec. 27 while residing at the Renaissance of Richfield. Born at home in Cuyahoga Falls to Sebastiano and Sebastiana Calco, Mary has been a Stow resident all of her life. She was a graduate of Stow High School Class of '39 and Warren City Hosp. School of Nursing. During World War II she served in the U.S. Navy as Registered Nurse Lieutenant. She continued her education at Duquesne University where she met Albert Landi her future husband. On returning to Ohio, Mary finished her Bachelors of Nursing at Akron U. and obtained her Masters Degree at Kent State. She served in supervisory nursing positions in several area hospitals before assuming a teaching position as Assistant Dean at St. Thomas School of Nursing and later as Associate Professor at the Kent State School of Nursing from where she retired. Mary and her late husband, Albert, were charter members of Holy Family Parish in Stow. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert in 2005, she is survived by her children, Roger Landi, Mary Landi (Gregory Mudd), and Theresa Gregg (Dr. Richard Gregg); grandsons, Russell and Nick Landi, and Nathan Gregg; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 30 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 at Holy Family Catholic Church, interment Stow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Holy Family School Endowment Fund. Please go to Mary's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019