Mary C. Long, 62, of Akron, passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born in Akron on July 23, 1957 to Robert and Shirley McLeary. Mary proudly served in the U.S. Army. She spent her recent years as her mother's caregiver. She was very protective of her family and was always there to provide support to those in need. She was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest. Her home was always full of music and laughter. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Robert McLeary. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Randy Long; mother, Shirley McLeary; children, Dawn Ayers and Robert Ayers; siblings, Patricia (Allen) Curtician, James (Noreen) McLeary, Michael McLeary, Robert McLeary, and Sherilyn (Jim) Long; grandchildren, Lucas, Hope, Kolton, Hunter, and Nolan; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved Chow Chow, Bruiser. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10 to 12 followed by 12:00 noon funeral service with Rev. Ernie Kemppel officiating at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2020