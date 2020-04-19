|
) Sain-Hausch Mary C. (McMillen) Sain-Hausch, 90, of Akron, OH, passed into the arms of God on April 15, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born at home on September 14, 1929 in Manor Township in Armstrong County, PA. Mary moved to the Rittman/Wadsworth area, and graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1947, where she played the piano for the choir and glee club. After high school, she worked at Ohio Match Company in Wadsworth as a stenographer, Best Furniture in downtown Akron as their office manager, O'Neil's Department Store as the music department manager, and then she went on to be the pianist/organist at Kenmore Boulevard United Methodist Church, and retired from the Kenmore Church of Christ. Mary was very strong in her faith. She was an independent outspoken individual who was an avid Cleveland sports fan, secretary of her Neighborhood Watch Group for over 10 years, and loved to go look at the leaves in the fall. She enjoyed her Sundays with her "Out to Lunch Bunch." Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, Harvey Sain and Eugene Hausch; daughter, Terri Louise Sain; parents, Byron and Beulah McMillen; sister, Lois Clyne; and brother, Leslie McMillen. She is survived by son, Gerald (Teri Lyn) Sain; brother, Sam McMillen; step-children, Julie (Al) Kaptain, Carol Bais, Larry Hausch; and her four-legged grandson, Boomer. The family would like to thank Summa Hospice, nurse Diane and aide Tiffany for all of their caring, compassion, conversation and understanding, and Pastor Mike for bringing a song of joy to her last days. And to everyone who kept her and us in your prayers. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020