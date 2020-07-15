1/1
Mary Carol Gardner
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Carol Gardner, age 87, loving mother and grandma, died peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020. Mary was born March 24, 1933 in Port Washington, OH to the late David Earl and Mary Hazel Hammersley Roenbaugh. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother to her children. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, and gardener. She enjoyed many varieties of crafts, sewing, crocheting, quilting, to name a few, and was well-known for her beautiful, hand-made greeting cards. Mary is survived by her children, Bob (Judy) Brown of Akron, Pamela (Dick) Klusty of New Franklin, and MaryBeth (Larry) Tipton of Delaware. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and brother, Bob Roenbaugh of Phoenix, Arizona. In addition to her parents and husband Kenny Gardner, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Earl "Buddy" Roenbaugh, sisters, Betty Caton, Dorothy Bliss, and Jean Kilchenman, son, Richard "Richie" Brown, daughter, Patricia Brown Thompson, and grandson, Larry Edward Tipton II. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Mary at Green Mound Cemetery, 3430 Crumley Road, Lancaster, OH 43130, on Friday, July 17, at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Mel Truex will officiate with burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mary Gardner's name to Brookdale Hospice, 3380 Brecksville Rd., Ste 101, Richfield, OH 44286. Donations to the Green Mound Cemetery are also appreciated, c/o Treasurer Ron Hedges, 5761 Royalton Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Green Mound Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Burial
Green Mound Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved