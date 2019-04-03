Home

Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Northfield Center
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
(330) 468-1443
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Hudson
47 Aurora Street
Hudson, OH
MARY CAROL GRIFFITHS

MARY CAROL GRIFFITHS Obituary
Mary Carol Griffiths

Mary C. Griffiths, 79, of Hudson, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Bernice Griffiths and her sister, Joyce Quilty. She was the beloved aunt of Scott Quilty of Center Valley, Pa. and Anne Montour of Rochester, Mich. along with their spouses, Melissa Quilty and Wayne Montour. Mary was the loving great aunt to Allison, Kirstin, Samantha, Carolyn Quilty and Chase, Peyton, Bradyn, Alexander Montour.

Mary was a proud alumnus of Muskingham University. She graduated in 1961 with a degree in Education. In college she was a member of Delta Club and WRA. Mary taught math at Bolich Junior High in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio for thirty-three years before retiring in 1994.

Mary was a member of First Congregational Church of Hudson. She was a deaconess and participated in Call to Care and WOW along with various other groups. She loved to have a hands on approach to helping others.

There will be a private graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, Ohio. All friends and family are welcome to celebrate Mary's life at a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Hudson, 47 Aurora Street, Hudson, Ohio. The memorial service will be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to Hope & Healing Survivor Resource Center, 974 East Market Street, Akron, OH 44305.

Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
