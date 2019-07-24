Mary Carrie Smith



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Mary C. Smith, 96, was taken to be with the Lord four days shy of her 97th birthday on July 22, 2019. Mary was born July 26, 1922 in York, Pa. to Harry and Ethel (Reiker) Kurtz.



She moved to Akron in 1940, then resided in Stow for 50 years. Mary graduated from York Catholic High School in 1940 and retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. after almost 30 years of service.



Mary was a member of Crestview Baptist Church in Stow. She was also a member and volunteer with many organizations including Stow Sunshiners, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts in Stow, Stow AARP, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Golden Mike CB Club and Stow Meals on Wheels. Mary also enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling and was an avid reader.



Preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 73 years, Theodore "Ted" Smith; brothers, Frances and George Kurtz; son-in-law, Maurice Butler, Mary is survived by children, Patricia Troxell (fiance Lewis Hartzell), Donald (Sylvia) Smith and Joyce Butler; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., where Pastor John McIntyre will conduct services Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice, 3792 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019