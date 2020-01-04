|
|
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Barker, 76, peacefully passed away on January 1, 2020. Cathy was born June 4, 1943, in Pittsburgh, PA. to George and Dorothy (Gaughan) Oehling. She spent most of her life in Akron. Cathy married Larry Barker in 1961 and they raised four children together. Cathy worked in the banking business as a teller most of her adult life where she enjoyed helping others and maintaining great relationships with those around her. Cathy was a friend to every one. Cathy is survived by her daughters, Charnell (Bob) Roush, Michelle McGirr (Joe), Cheryl Barker (Ed); son, Michael (Carrin) Barker; grandchildren, Ryan (Tara) Roush, Joe (Meg) Roush, Brian (Heather) Roush, Rachel Roush (John), Samantha Taylor, Michael Barker, Marisa McGirr; great-grandchildren, Ava, Rylee, Zack, Clara, Josh and Ben Roush, Makayla Knight, Anaea, Marcohne, and Carina Fikes; sisters, Georgeann (June) McClain; brother, Richard (Connie) McClain; many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, friends; special friend Janice Stout; and cats Trouble, Patches and Bobe. Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Ciriello & Carr Cuyahoga Falls Chapel, followed by burial at Northlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 5, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Cuyahoga Falls Chapel, 810 Portage Trail.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020