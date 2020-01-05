|
|
Mary Catherine Blair, 64, passed away January 1, 2020 after a two year battle with lung cancer. She was born June 22, 1955, in Akron, the daughter of the late Charles and Troynette Blair. Mary worked for Holland Oil and Circle K. She will be remembered as a loving and kind person who was always to help. Mary was a happy person and all the way through her illness she kept a good attitude. Mary is survived by her brothers, Charles (Trish) Blair III and Dennis (Sue) Blair; sisters, Dinah (John) Blakney and Troynette Blair; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lots of good friends. Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street in Akron.) Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020