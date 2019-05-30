Home

Waite & Son Funeral Homes Brunswick Chapel
3300 Center Road
Brunswick, OH 44212
330-225-1770
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:45 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
1934 - 2019
Mary Charlotte Harrison Obituary
Mary Charlotte (Willson)

Harrison

(May 10, 1934 -

May 27, 2019)

Mary Charlotte Harrison, age 85, of Brunswick Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2019.

She was born in Parsons, West Virginia on May 10, 1934 to the late Ray and Mary Althea (Walker) Willson. As a young woman, Charlotte had several part-time jobs while raising four children and caring for her orphaned sisters. She enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning along with raising chickens and selling their eggs. Later she worked at Transport Insurance in Akron, and United Way in Medina. After retiring she enjoyed naturalizing daffodils, her and husband Gene's cottages on Hatteras Island, and hosting many holiday get-togethers at her farm. Charlotte was best known for her gracious hospitality and listening ear. The farm in Westfield Township on which she and Gene lived is now part of the Medina County Park system.

She is survived by her four children; Gene

(Lucero) Harrison, Ray Harrison, Laura (Joe) Grondin, and Jeff

(Marjorie Engle) Harrison; sisters, Carol, Miriam, and Susan; grandchildren: Jesse, Sarah, Seth, and Tye; and great-grandchildren: Madison, Sawyer, Danner, Porter, William, Avail, James, and MacKaye. She is preceded in death by her late husband of 65 years, Gene C. Harrison, and son Ray's late wife,

Winifred (Winnie) Harrison.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road in Brunswick. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte's memory, may be made to s Project at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KA 66675-8517 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019
