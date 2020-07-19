THEN AND NOW Mary Christa, 92, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Luke's Home. Mary was born May 27, 1928 to Vangel and Helen (Iovan) Christa in Bitola, Macedonia and came to the United States in 1937. Employed by M. O'Neil Co. as a sales clerk for over 40 years, retiring in 1988. She was a Super Cavs Fan, an animal lover, loved nature, old movies, music especially opera and art. She had her daily coffee at McDonalds and Burger King. She was a very independent woman. Thank you to the staff at St. Luke's, especially Leslie and Bo, and Summa Hospice for their kind and gentle care of Mary. Mary is survived by her sister, Sophie Klesic; nephew, David Klesic, who helped her a lot in her latter years; and cousins here and in Europe. Private graveside services were held at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Rev. Fr. Don Freude officiating.