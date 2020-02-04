|
|
Mary Cole, age 92, left us on February 1, 2020 to join her heavenly Father and loved ones in Heaven. Mary was the daughter of the late Ben and Edna Raines. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 plus years, Pete; her parents; brothers, Jim and Ben Raines; sister-in-law, Cheryl Raines; and her little sister, Norma Jean. Mary is survived by her son, Les; her very loving brother, Frank Raines and his service dog, Angel and her brother, Wayne; many friends, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held, THURSDAY, February 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Pastor Fred Webb will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 - 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020