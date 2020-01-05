|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Mary Collins, 86, was reunited with the love of her life, her late husband, John Collins, Jan. 1, 2020. A West Akron resident since 1970, she was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was one of four children and the daughter of Sicilian immigrants. She met her soulmate, John, when she was 18 and they were married for more than 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Giuseppe and Maria (Buscemi) Crimi; and brothers, Joseph and Angelo Crimi. Mary is survived by her son, Brian (Noreen) Collins of Cuyahoga Falls; daughters, Mary Ellen (Harold) Johnson of Akron, Kathleen (Sean) Gerski of Cuyahoga Falls, Christine (Rob) Heiser of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Alicia and Sean Collins, Griffin and Victoria Johnson, and Russell III, Ava and Layla Heiser; grand-dog, Kevin Gerski; her brother, Salvatore Crimi; and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Jan. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Church (478 Mull Ave. in Akron) Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas McCann officiating, followed by the burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery (10175 Rawiga Road in Rittman). See www.donovanfuneralhome.com for full obit.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020