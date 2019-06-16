Mary Constance Hardy



Mary Constance Hardy, 72, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on June 12, 2019, following a third valiant battle with cancer. An Akron resident since 1981, Connie was born on April 24, 1947 in Casper, Wyoming to engineer and artist William J. Coughlin and horse trainer and homemaker Lucille Kerr Coughlin. A lifelong learner, Connie was an alumnae of Bishop Fenwick High School (Lancaster, 1965), Ohio Dominican College (secondary education,1969), The Ohio State University (Master's in education, 1972), and the University of Akron (Master's in school administration, 1998). A passionate educator, she influenced thousands of young lives inside and outside the classroom while teaching English and History for four years in Columbus and ten years in Akron Public Schools. She served as principal of Our Lady of the Elms from 1995-2003 and principal of Ellet High School from 2004-2012. She won numerous well deserved awards during her 35-year career, and retired in 2012 to focus on gardening, supporting social causes, and spending time with her four grandchildren.



Connie married her best friend and soulmate, Dr. James T. Hardy, in 1974 and celebrated 26 anniversaries before Jim's passing on December 3, 2000. She loved floral arranging, cooking for friends and family, and making sure every event and holiday was extra-special and full of fun. She was a world-class gift-giver who always took time to select the perfect present for each person in her life. Widely-traveled after college, she backpacked around Europe, kissed the Blarney Stone, and incorporated everything she learned into her lessons, both in school and at home. She was always eager to help broaden people's perspectives and to show them both their options and their uniqueness. A quintessential optimist she taught her children and grandchildren how to love, how to forgive, and how to laugh at oneself. She inspired friends, family, students, and colleagues to overcome their fears and to find their best selves, and she saw the gifts and strengths of every person she met and strove to help them reach their full potential.



Now reunited with her parents and husband, Connie is remembered and celebrated by her daughter, Elizabeth (Allen) Bocian; grandsons, Blake Arik and Dylan Jay; daughter, Kathleen Hardy; son, James (Chrissy) and grandchildren, Sophia Mae and James William, as well as her siblings Michael, Daniel, Kathleen, Patrick, and Eileen, their spouses, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and friends and former students around the world.



Connie's family would like to thank Summa Hospice and Visiting Angels for their compassionate care. Contributions in memory of Connie can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, 2301 Romig Ave., Akron, OH 44320, or online at hfhsummitcounty.org.



I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit. - John Steinbeck



Family will receive friends on Monday, June 17th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 18th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Hilary Church, 2750 W Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019