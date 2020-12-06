THEN AND NOW MEDINA - Mary D. Roberts, age 86, passed away on December 3, 2020. Born on November 9, 1934 in Wayne, WV to the late Timothy and Oliva (Blake) Osburn, she had resided at the Western Reserve Masonic Community for six years, previously of Akron, Doylestown, and Iowa. Mary retired from the Iowa State Government Offices as a state program manager and had attended the Doylestown United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Billy in 2012; grandsons, Matthew John Birch Jr., and Eric Roberts; sisters, Isa Weber, Janice Waller, Nola Shonk; brother, John Osburn; sister-in-law, Carol Osburn, she is survived by her sons, Rodger (Debbie) Roberts of Erie, PA, Cortne Roberts of Akron; daughters, Pamela (Charles) Gauntner of Lakeland, FL, Bethany Shuber of Akron; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Clyde (Nancy) Osburn of TN, James Osburn of Wooster, OH; nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. A private service will be held by the family at a later date with inurnment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials in Mary's honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association
