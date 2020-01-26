|
) Mary Varca, 98 years old, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born to Giuseppe and Maria Antonia Arnone April 9, 1921 in Akron Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pasquale; sisters, Ann Arcuri, Angie Kelly and Rita Scalia; brothers, Joseph and Raymond Arnone. She is survived by her brother, Anthony Arnone; children, Teresa (Ron) Maghes, Frank (Denise) Varca, Joseph (Catherine) Varca and Marianne (Mark) LaRose; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mary 'Gubby' Varca as she was sweetly remembered was the heart of the family and gave every minute of her day making others happy. Her countless hours spent with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren has gifted us with enduring memories of the kind and compassionate woman who never stopped giving. Everyone she met was immediately embraced and loved; all were greeted with that smile that made you feel so special. Forever young, she will be immeasurably missed for her love, beauty, generosity and her ability to bring us all together from the beginning to the end. Mary now moves to the next chapter to join the love of her life, Pat. She was his "sweetheart, honey and the love of his life" for over 30 years. That love sustained her the rest of her days; a life full of joy and love not just for her family but hundreds of friends she met along the way. Mary loved to dance from the time she first met Pat in 1942 and swayed to the music of Harry James at the Panama Club in New York City. She now goes to sway to a different song in a different place with Pat by her side. Forever in our hearts and minds; her family and friends were so blessed to have her in our lives for all these years. The family will receive friends Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron where a Sharing of Memories will take place at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron OH 44301. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020