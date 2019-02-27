Home

Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Mary Cosma DiFrangia, 91, passed away February 25, 2019.

Born in Youngstown to Simone and Sylvia Tricaso, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge.

Mary was ahead of her time in many ways, learning to drive later in life, going back to school for more education and then holding responsible bookkeeping positions until retirement. She was a beautiful person, inside and out, with an unfailing devotion and love for her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; sister, Angela; brothers, Dan, Rick and Bernard; brothers-in-law, Joseph, Mike, Alfred and Mimmo; and sister-in-law, Jenny.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Rita (William) Welch of Stow and Sylvia (Jim) Shanahan of Largo, Florida; grandson, Ryan (Tara) Haupt of Brooklyn, New York; sisters, Isabel (Joe) Cacioppo, Adeline (John) Lomelo; sisters-in-law, Teresa DiFrangia, Anita Tricaso, sister and brother-in-law, Lena (Dan) Marseglia; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 339 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, with Rev. Mike Matusz officiating. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
