Mary E. Beckner, 89, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. A life resident of the Akron area, Mary was a member of the Goodyear Boat and Yacht Club, where she served as secretary. Preceded in death by parents, Max and Laura Getz; her husband of 53 years, Cecil G. Beckner; two sisters and three brothers; she is survived by her son, Roger Beckner; along with several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. A private service will be held for Mary at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home. Burial following at Greenlawn Memorial Park.