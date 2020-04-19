Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Bennett Obituary
Mary E Bennett, 86, passed away at home from a stroke on April 9, 2020 with her children by her side. Born in Tallmadge to Roy and Elizabeth Metcalf, she was preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings. She is survived and dearly missed by children, Susan (Jack) Stephen (Barb) and Scott; grandchildren, Dawn, Christopher, Stephanie, and Scott, and 5 great grandchildren. Mary retired after 18 years at the Akron Post Office. She also worked at General Tire and Penneys and was a 1951 Tallmadge HS graduate. She was a skilled seamstress and loved bowling, the Indians, and her puzzles. She was a member of OCWMA and loved going to the country dances with her sister, Dorothy. A private service and interment at Hillside Memorial Park has already taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -