Mary E Bennett, 86, passed away at home from a stroke on April 9, 2020 with her children by her side. Born in Tallmadge to Roy and Elizabeth Metcalf, she was preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings. She is survived and dearly missed by children, Susan (Jack) Stephen (Barb) and Scott; grandchildren, Dawn, Christopher, Stephanie, and Scott, and 5 great grandchildren. Mary retired after 18 years at the Akron Post Office. She also worked at General Tire and Penneys and was a 1951 Tallmadge HS graduate. She was a skilled seamstress and loved bowling, the Indians, and her puzzles. She was a member of OCWMA and loved going to the country dances with her sister, Dorothy. A private service and interment at Hillside Memorial Park has already taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020