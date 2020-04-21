|
TOGETHER AGAIN Mary E. DiFrancesco, 86, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Mary was born in Akron, to the late Joseph and Angeline (Scafiti) DiFrancesco and lived in the Akron area most of her life. She was a faithful member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and graduated from North High School, class of 1951. She worked for General Tire and retired from Fred Arbogast. Mary loved bowling, gambling bus trips and Bingo. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She could read an entire book in one day and still have time to complete a daily crossword puzzle. Sunday pasta dinners and holiday gatherings with family were her favorite days of the year. She was a devout Catholic and attended mass every weekend with her granddaughter, Tessa. Mary and her faithful friend and cousin, Albert chatted on the phone several times a week and played Bingo together at the Quirk Center with the rest of their Bingo-loving friends. She was a master pizzelle maker and a lover of all things sweet, especially chocolate milkshakes. Every year, she looked forward to the annual Scafiti Family reunion which was celebrated for the 65th time last summer. We will miss this kind-hearted soul and her witty humor and we pray that she lives in eternal happiness with family and friends that have passed before her. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 2002; son, Stephen DiFrancesco; sisters, Nancy (Joe) Cuttaia and Rose (Louis) LiCause; father-in-law, Hannibal DiFrancesco; mother-in-law, Lucy (Chuck) Siber; brothers-in-law, Nick and Francis DiFrancesco; and sister-in-law, Laura (Adam) Onese; She is survived by children, Joseph (Lori), Thomas (Julie), and Michele DiFrancesco; grandchildren, Brittany, Celeste, Tessa, and Gia DiFrancesco; brothers-in-law, Ron (Andrea) DiFrancesco and Dennis Siber; sister-in-law, Debbie (Ron) Sirotak; and many loving nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Mary's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Mary's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020