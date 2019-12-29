|
) TOGETHER AGAIN Mary E. May, 88, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2019. Born in Dawson Springs, KY to Bradley and Annie (Penrod) Matheny, she relocated to Akron in the early 1950's. She was a member of the Willard Church of Christ, where she served as a Deacon. Mary enjoyed crafts, drawing with her grandkids, shopping, lunch dates with her friends and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Glenn; daughters, Julia Watters, Mary J. May; great grandson, Robert Gibson, Jr; brothers, Amon, Otis, Wilburn; sister, Ila Majors. She leaves to cherish her loving memory to her children, Denny (Pam), Duane, Beth (Chuck); son in-law, John Watters; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly; sister, Lois Duncan; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family interment will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019