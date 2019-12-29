Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. May

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. May Obituary
) TOGETHER AGAIN Mary E. May, 88, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2019. Born in Dawson Springs, KY to Bradley and Annie (Penrod) Matheny, she relocated to Akron in the early 1950's. She was a member of the Willard Church of Christ, where she served as a Deacon. Mary enjoyed crafts, drawing with her grandkids, shopping, lunch dates with her friends and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Glenn; daughters, Julia Watters, Mary J. May; great grandson, Robert Gibson, Jr; brothers, Amon, Otis, Wilburn; sister, Ila Majors. She leaves to cherish her loving memory to her children, Denny (Pam), Duane, Beth (Chuck); son in-law, John Watters; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly; sister, Lois Duncan; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family interment will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now