Dr. Mary E. Meeker died peacefully at home on February 26, 2020, surrounded by her very large loving family, the wonderful caregivers from Barberton Adult Day Care and the compassionate caregivers of Clear Path Home Health and Hospice after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mary was born August 26, 1949 in Barberton to parents, George and Julie Kerechanin (Peresta) and raised in Barberton along with her siblings, George Kerechanin, Jeannie Kerechanin and Patty Kerechanin and her large extended family, who moved to the United States around 1900 from Hungary. After locating in Barberton, the Kerechanin and Peresta families became an integral part of the civic, commercial and religious community of Barberton, particularly at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. Mary was especially proud of and close to her Grandmother Mary Kerechanin, who taught her to cook many Hungarian delicacies and many other dishes to feed seven children and the many household guests who were gathered at the Meeker dinner table. Mary had an illustrious academic career. She attended Barberton public schools before graduating in 1967. Mary then attended and graduated from Akron School of Practical Nursing in 1973 as a LPN. Mary was president of her class at Akron School of Practical Nursing. Mary graduated from The University of Akron and was the recipient of the Mary Gladwin Award for the top non-traditional student. She went on to receive her master's degree in nursing at The University of Akron in 1992. Mary also received the Mary Gladwin Award for her master's Class. Finally, Mary received her Doctoral Degree in Nursing from Widener University in 2000. She was received in the Sigma Tau International Honor Society in 1988 and received the Outstanding Undergraduate Distinction in 1989. She presented her doctoral dissertation in Copenhagen, Denmark to an international nursing society on Nonnutritive Sucking In End Stage Dementia. Mary practiced nursing in several area hospitals, nursing homes and other institutions including, Barberton Citizens Hospital, Akron City Hospital, the Summit County Jail, Gaslight Villa, etc. She was Director of Nursing at two Alzheimer's nursing homes: Maison Aine in Stow and Bath Manor in Akron. Mary spent the last several years of her career teaching nursing. She initially taught geriatrics at The University of Akron Nursing School. Then she was chair of the Walsh College Nursing School, before teaching geriatrics at the Kent State School of Nursing for the last several years before her retirement. Mary dearly loved her relationship with the hundreds of student nurses who are now nursing in the Akron area. After her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at age 50, Mary co-founded with her dear friend, Jeannie Flossie, the Akron TriCounty Chapter of the . Later, she directed an Alzheimer's support group in Stow in which 65 families participated each week. Mary attended and graduated from Leadership Akron in 1990-1991. Mary is survived by her husband, Robert Meeker, of 40 years and seven children including: Ronald Vargo (Tracy), Lane Vargo (Michelle), Brendan Meeker (Sulynn), Heather Meeker, Farrell Meeker, Colin Meeker (Maria) and Blaise Meeker (Nicole). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren including: Brenna Vargo, Marinah Vargo, Regis Vargo, Foster Vargo, Lilian Vargo, London Vargo, Vincent Vargo, Maewyn Meeker, Halie Schrock, Odin Meeker, Cadderly Meeker, Thane Meeker, Marcella Meeker, Aiden Meeker and Maverick Meeker. Beyond all her professional activities, Mary relished all her time raising, caring for, teaching, cheering for, instructing in Catholicism her seven children, and later her many grandchildren. Mary watched her children and grandchildren play in more athletic games than anyone could imagine. Her greatest regret was not being able to see her grandchildren grow. Mary relished many wonderful experiences she had at St. Vincent Catholic Parish and St. Vincent St. Mary High School, as her family matured and went on to earn 16 College degrees. A special thanks to the staff at Barberton Adult Day Care including: Marian Palmateer, Sue Neumann, Lesa Bieri, Jennifer Marshall, Kelly O'Brien and Tom Jenney, all of whom gave Mary much loving care. Calling hours will be held at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Road, Akron, Ohio 44320 on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Vincent Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church Cemetery. The Meeker family request you make donations to Barberton Adult Day Center, c/o Return to Home, 1115 Wooster Rd., W., Barberton, Ohio 44203. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020