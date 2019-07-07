Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
2603 Benton Ave
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Akron., OH
View Map
Mary E. Schrader


1941 - 2019
Mary E. Schrader Obituary
Mary E. Schrader

Mary E. Schrader, 78, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. Born in Pittsurgh, Pa. on January 22, 1941 to the late William and Laura Wayman, Mary was a 1959 graduate of Our Lady of the Elms. She received her LPN from the Akron School of Practical Nursing and her RN from the St. Thomas School of Nursing, as well as receiving numerous certifications from the University of Akron. Mary worked in nursing and nursing education for over 50 years and retired as facility manager at the CYO Adult Day Care. She was an active coach for CYO Athletics and was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns. Mary loved animals, especially horses. She was an active parishioner at St. Matthew Parish in Ellet for over 25 years, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.

In addition to her parents; Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Schrader in 2013 and her sister, Laura Johnson in 2017. She is survived by her son, Charles D. (Kelly) Schrader; her grandson, Charles T. Schrader; brother, William E. Wayman II and his children, David Wayman and Heather Prince; niece, Amy McBryer and her children, Whitney and Mason; nephews, Matthew (Cathy) Limas and his son, Matthew and Michael (Melinda) Limas.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10 a.m., at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2603 Benton Ave. in Akron. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Mary's memory to the 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122 or by visiting .(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
