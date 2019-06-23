Mary E. Toth



Mary E. Toth, 87, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.



Mary was preceded in death by husband, Frank; parents, Joseph and Barbara Varga; brothers, Joe and John Varga and sister, Barb Streifender. She is survived by her children, Linda (Kenny) Bergdorf, Gary (Roxanne) Toth, Sharon Toth (William "Zeke" Alkire) and Frank Toth Jr; siblings, Mike (Bonnie) Varga, Marge Kreptowski, Liz Robinson; grandchildren, Julie Toth, David and Michael Bergdorf, Jessica Toth, Renee Toth and Alex Toth.



A longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mary's faith and love of God were very strong, and she embraced her chosen vocation as a wife, mother and homemaker. She always enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as a cat named Rocky. She loved to laugh and have fun, whether decorating the house for the holidays, shopping for bargains, flower gardening or just playing euchre. While Mary will be sorely missed, she has left us with a lifetime of wonderful memories.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 Second Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to. Teammates Center, LLC. 323 South Main St,. Munroe Falls, OH 44262.