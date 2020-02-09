Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Akron Alliance Fellowship Church
688 Diagonal Rd.
Akron, OH
Mary E. Wilkerson Obituary
) Mary E Wilkerson (nee: Betty Dew) was born August 13, 1940 in Barberton, OH. Our loved one gained her wings on January 24, 2020 in the comfort of her son and her best friend, Laura Powers. She departed this earthly life after a short illness. Mary graduated from Howard High School. She attended Akron Alliance Fellowship Church and retired from First Communications, several times. Mary enjoyed bowling, road trips and times at the casinos. Mary was preceded in death by her Daughter, Angie M Miller; Parents, James and Elizabeth Dew; Sisters, Sarah Reese, Marcella Fitzgerald; Brothers, Tommy and Willie Culbreath, James R Dew and Son-n-law, Hosea L Hooks Jr. She leaves to cherish and honor her memory, Sister, Roberta Brown; Sister-n-law, Janie Culbreath; Children, Roblyn J Miller-Hooks, Roddye (Valerie) W Miller Jr., Alisa F Miller and Madeline B Fedrick; Stepchildren, Pamela Hogans, Duane Fedrick, Curtis, Deanna (Durham), Allie (Harvey) and Sherry Wilkerson; Grandchildren, Rashaundra and Rameria Truitt, Vasha Miller, Cierra Harris, Richard Simmons II, Travonne Fedrick; a host of Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews, family and friends. Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Akron Alliance Fellowship Church, 688 Diagonal Rd. Akron, OH 44320 (330) 376-4654 Condolences may be sent to 667 Triplett Blvd., Akron, OH 44306
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
