Mary Earlene Harvey



April 21, 1961



April 30, 2019



Mary Earlene Harvey, 58, died April 30, 2019.



A life resident of Akron, she was a graduate of The Knox School, a boarding school in St. James, New York.



Mary, lovingly known by her family as Earlene, went on to make many friends who loved her dearly and was considered an 'institution' by those whose lives she touched. Despite being limited by many health conditions, not a single complaint was ever heard from Mary Earlene. Instead, she was always positive and upbeat and truly cared for others around her. Her loving presence will be greatly missed.



Mary Earlene was preceded in death by her mother, Robbin Whitestine Harvey. She is survived by her father, Frank H. Harvey Jr.; brother, R. Scot Harvey; sister, Char Harvey Glatley; nieces and nephews, Mary (Patrick) Bulford, William Harvey, Elizabeth (Kyle) Harvey-Dobbins, Michael Harvey, Melanie Harvey, Blake Glatley and Spencer Glatley; four grandnephews and one grandniece; and an uncle and seven cousins.



Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in the Chapel, 1361 West Market Street, Akron 44313 with Rev. Mark J. Pruitt officiating. A small reception will follow at Portage Country Club. Friends may call Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road, Akron 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robbin W. Harvey Fund of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.



