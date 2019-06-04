Mary Elaine Firzlaff



Mary E. Firzlaff, formerly of Kent, died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Hudson Grande senior living community. She was born on January 19, 1943 in Warren Ohio and grew up in Vienna Ohio.



She is survived by her sons Jeff Firzlaff and Doug (Lynn) Firzlaff her granddaughters, Katie and Ellie Firzlaff. She was preceded in death by her father, James Gibson; mother, Vera Craig and stepfather, Thomas Craig.



Mary started her long life in Kent in 1961 attending and graduating from Kent State University and lived nearly all her life in Kent until 2015 when she moved to Stow Glen Retirement Village. Mary's passion was teaching, and she devoted her career to teaching children with special needs. Mary was also passionate about her dogs and always enjoyed their companionship throughout her lifetime.



Cremation has already taken place. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the One of Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W Market St., Akron, OH 44313 http://www.oneofakindpets.com/site/. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary