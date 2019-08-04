|
Mary Elizabeth Bachmann Frisbie
Mary Elizabeth Bachmann Frisbie, 59, of Littleton, Colo., passed away peacefully after battling breast cancer on March 21, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family.
Mary Beth attended St. Sebastian Elementary School, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, and The University of Akron. After college, she made Colorado her home with her husband, Dave and two daughters.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maxine Bachmann and brother, Greg. She is survived by husband, Dave; daughters, Shannon and Natalie (fiancé Kincaid Bimler); brothers, George (Jan) and Paul (Jeannie); sisters, Patty Moscorelli (Joe), Dianne Capitena (Mike), Maureen Hartnett (Ed); and sister-in-law Jeannette Shane Bachmann and brother-in-law, Craig Frisbie. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and a host of good friends.
Her Funeral Mass has taken place in Colorado. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Akron, OH on Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019