Mary Elizabeth Infante, 82, most recently of Parsons, West Virginia, formerly of Akron, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 7, 2020. She was born February 14, 1937 in Bedford, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Irvin B. and Winiford O. Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Scott Infante on January 6, 2009, whom she married on July 12, 1957. Also preceding her in death were two children, Rick Scott Infante and Pamela Mae Lewis, two brothers, Charles Paul Miller and Robert Eugene Miller, and one sister, Francis Infante. She is survived by one daughter, Rochelle "Rocky" Harsh of Parsons, West Virginia; one son, Forrest Joseph Infante of Akron, Ohio; two brothers, Kenneth Miller of Georgia and John (Joyce) Miller of Akron, Ohio; four grandchildren: Dusty and husband Dan, Jessica and husband Jason, Richard and partner Callista, and Nicole, and eight great-grandchildren: Lilly, Jaycee, Logan, Tyler, Kaylee, Anthony, Bentley, and Payton. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020