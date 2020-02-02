|
|
Mary Elizabeth Patrick Smart was born on April 28, 1925 in Akron, Ohio. She passed away peacefully at Rockynol Nursing Home on January 23, 2019. She was employed by Scotts Five & Ten in the Lakemore Plaza and she was also a site specialist for mobile meals at the Reservoir at Goodyear Heights. She was a faithful member of the Abundant Life Ministries. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Smart; mother, Lenora Elzy; father, Daniel Patrick, Sr.; brother, Daniel Patrick, Jr.; sister, Gladys Price. She is survived by her son, Robert Smart; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and loved ones. Special thanks to Rockynol nursing home staff and Harbor Light Hospice Care Staff. Private Interment at Mount Peace Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family. No formal service has been planned.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020