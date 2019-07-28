|
Mary Ellen Caslow (King)
Mary Ellen Caslow (nee King), 69, of Cuyahoga Falls, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019, finally escaping the confines of her ailing earthly body, and now walking hand in hand with her Lord and Savior, whom she loved very much. Mary was born on September 8, 1949 in Barberton, Ohio, grew up in Torrance, Calif. and later moved back to Akron, Ohio, eventually settling in Cuyahoga Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John King, Jr. and Mabel Mock. She and former husband, Daniel Caslow shared four children: Dahnyell, Daniel II (Breanna), David and Darla Caslow. She also leaves behind granddaughter, Payton Caslow and numerous "fuzzy grandchildren."
Mary was born to be a mama. She was selflessly and wholeheartedly devoted to her children. Anyone younger than her was "just a kid," and she nurtured every one of them as if they were her own until she became a grandma to Payton. She lived and breathed for her grandbaby. She was as selfless as she was sweet, the picture of unconditional love, kindness and generosity. With her calm demeanor, she would talk as long as you would listen and listen as long as you could talk.
Mary attended Cornerstone Church for thirteen years and loved her church family. She wanted to work in an orphanage, and she wanted to work with animals too. She loved to give her time and loved to help as much as she could. She was never too busy to offer kind words, she loved tacos, hated mornings, couldn't smile on command, and often got her words mixed up. Her children teased her relentlessly about her age, and she was always a good sport about it.
A celebration of life and Mama's new body will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Church, 106 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260 at 11:30 am. Friends are welcome to visit with the family for one hour prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Mary's name to your local Humane Society or the Clear Blue Global Water Project, two causes which meant very much to her. To leave a special message for the family online or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019