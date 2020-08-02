) Mary Ellen Neff, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Mary Ellen was born in Akron on May 30, 1937 to the late Raymond and Netia Whisler and was a lifelong area resident. She married her beloved husband, Norman Neff in 1957, who she met while working at Ohio Edison as a secretary. Mary Ellen was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls where she sang in the choir. In addition to her parents; Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; daughter, Amy Smith and brother, Larry Whisler. She survived by her sons, Steven and William; son-in-law, Doug Smith; grandchildren, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Zach and Mikayla. Thank you to the nurses and staff with Harbor Light Hospice, especially Joey Davis and Tiffany Elkins for your compassionate care. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7 at the First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls, where the family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m.. Mask and social distancing required. Interment Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church music ministry.