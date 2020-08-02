1/1
Mary Ellen Neff
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Mary Ellen Neff, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Mary Ellen was born in Akron on May 30, 1937 to the late Raymond and Netia Whisler and was a lifelong area resident. She married her beloved husband, Norman Neff in 1957, who she met while working at Ohio Edison as a secretary. Mary Ellen was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls where she sang in the choir. In addition to her parents; Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; daughter, Amy Smith and brother, Larry Whisler. She survived by her sons, Steven and William; son-in-law, Doug Smith; grandchildren, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Zach and Mikayla. Thank you to the nurses and staff with Harbor Light Hospice, especially Joey Davis and Tiffany Elkins for your compassionate care. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7 at the First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls, where the family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m.. Mask and social distancing required. Interment Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church music ministry.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved