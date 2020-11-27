1/1
Mary Ellen Reymann
1942 - 2020
) Mary Ellen Reymann (Moltz), age 78, of Akron, passed away due to COVID-19 on November 20, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1942, to Frank and Peggy Moltz. She was raised in Cleveland and graduated from St. Mel's grade school and St. Joseph Academy High School. She received a nursing degree from St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing in 1963 and married Dick Reymann in 1965. She lived in Ellet and was a member of St. Matthew Parish for 55 years. Mary Ellen worked as a registered nurse at a variety of companies including Fairview Park Hospital, Akron Children's Hospital, Teledyne Rubber Company and PSI Solutions. She was active in many community organizations over the years including the St. Matthew Holiday Bazaar (which she started with her dear friend Mona McGraw), St. Matthew Women's Auxiliary Guild, St. Matthew PTT, Reymann Foundation historian, Charles Reymann Knights of Columbus Council #4664 Women's Auxiliary, and perhaps her most important and beloved cause - the Akron Children's Hospital Holiday Tree Festival. Mary Ellen was a very kind hearted person who had a lot of love to share. Everyone she came in touch with could see and feel that love. She enjoyed doing crafts and brightening others with her creativity. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Dick; sons Mike (Stephanie), Keith and Jeff; grandchildren Alex and Kira; brothers Fran (Therese) Moltz of Westlake, Ohio and Ray (Marguerite) Moltz of Blowing Rock, NC, sisters-in-law Phyllis Bruno and Jean Reymann; brothers in law Jerry (Nita), David (Jean), Albert (Chris) and Marty (Maureen) Reymann. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces including their great niece, Alice Macdougall. She also leaves behind many godchildren. A private funeral service will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 at St. Matthew Parish and a celebration of Mary Ellen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Matthew Parish, 2603 Benton Ave., Akron, OH 44312 or the Charles & Salome Reymann Foundation, PO Box 13441, Fairlawn, OH 44334.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral service
St. Matthew Parish
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
