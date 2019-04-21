Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Somerville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Somerville


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ellen Somerville Obituary
Mary Ellen

Somerville

(Hoffman)

Mary Ellen Somerville, age 92, of Akron, Ohio, has slipped from our hands to the Lord's hands at her home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

She was born on April 9, 1927 in Gorman, Maryland, the daughter of the late George L. and Dessie M. (nee Knotts) Hoffman. She was proud to be a coal miner's daughter.

Mary was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, fishing, cross stitching, playing board games of all sorts--especially yahtzee, playing euchre, and camping.

Survivors include her loving husband, Archie R. Somerville, whom she married on October 16, 1963; children, Sharon (William Matthew) Chalfant and George (Brenda) Chalfant; her grandchildren, April (Robert) Love and Eric (Chelsea) Chalfant; her great-grandchildren, Nelia, Kaleb & Gabriella. Her siblings also survive, Jasup Hoffman and Mildred Frazier.

Other than her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Ernest and James Hoffman, Mae Mangini, Pauline Dodson, and an infant brother, George.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Steve Bucy will celebrate Mary's life.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Burial will follow services on Wednesday at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44310 Attention: Shirley Ashbrook, in Mary's memory.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now