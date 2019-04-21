Mary Ellen



Somerville



(Hoffman)



Mary Ellen Somerville, age 92, of Akron, Ohio, has slipped from our hands to the Lord's hands at her home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.



She was born on April 9, 1927 in Gorman, Maryland, the daughter of the late George L. and Dessie M. (nee Knotts) Hoffman. She was proud to be a coal miner's daughter.



Mary was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, fishing, cross stitching, playing board games of all sorts--especially yahtzee, playing euchre, and camping.



Survivors include her loving husband, Archie R. Somerville, whom she married on October 16, 1963; children, Sharon (William Matthew) Chalfant and George (Brenda) Chalfant; her grandchildren, April (Robert) Love and Eric (Chelsea) Chalfant; her great-grandchildren, Nelia, Kaleb & Gabriella. Her siblings also survive, Jasup Hoffman and Mildred Frazier.



Other than her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Ernest and James Hoffman, Mae Mangini, Pauline Dodson, and an infant brother, George.



Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Steve Bucy will celebrate Mary's life.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Burial will follow services on Wednesday at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44310 Attention: Shirley Ashbrook, in Mary's memory.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.