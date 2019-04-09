Mary Ellen Susong



Mary Ellen Susong, age 91, passed away suddenly April 6, 2019.



She was born on February 10, 1928 to Clara (Haas) and Rudy Beyer in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Mary Ellen graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, attended Ohio Wesleyan University and graduated from Kent State University. She later moved to Ellet, where she lived most of her life.



Mary Ellen was employed with Goodyear Bank before leaving to assist her husband, Calvin Susong, with their family business, East End Welding Co., where they both worked until their retirement. She and her husband traveled several years together in their motorhome until he passed away in 1988. After his death, Mary Ellen traveled extensively in New England and Canada. She was a former Royal Matron of Akron Court No. 5 Order of the Amaranth and spent time volunteering at the Women's Board at St. Thomas Hospital, Edwin Shaw Hospital and Keep Akron Beautiful. She also especially enjoyed meeting monthly with other members of her high school class of 1946.



Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Calvin H.; she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rick C. and Catherine of Akron; and her grandchild, Caise.



Funeral service Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiaitng. Entombment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Keep Akron Beautiful, 850 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305.



(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2019