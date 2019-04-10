|
Mary Ellen Susong
Mary Ellen Susong, age 91, passed away suddenly April 6, 2019.
Funeral service Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiaitng. Entombment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Keep Akron Beautiful, 850 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305.
