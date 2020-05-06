Mary Eugenia Hylton
) Mary Eugenia Hylton, age 93, of Akron passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1926 in Akron to Paul and Helen Weaver Pritchard. Preceding Mary in death along with her parents, are her husband of over 50 years, William E. Hylton, and two of their children, Terry Lee and Gerry Lynn Hylton. Left to cherish Mary's memory is her son, Paul Hylton; grandchildren, Sherri, Kristina, John, and Bob; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Madison, Miranda and Brittany; great-great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Steve, Jr.; brother, George. Mary was a lifelong member of Green Valley United Methodist Church, and spent her career as a supervisor for the Summit County Auditor's Office. Per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial celebration will be planned for a later date. To leave a message for Mary's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
