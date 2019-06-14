Mary Evelyn (Dudie) Teagle



"Blanks"



Evelyn was born in Akron May 27, 1927. She passed away May 15, 2019 after two days in hospice in Florida.



She attended Copley High School. She married Richard (Dick) Teagle 1949-1972. They moved to North Palm Beach, Fla. in 1959 and she was employed at St. Mary's Hospital until her retirement. She returned to Akron to care for her parents, Aubrey (1904-1993) and Alma (1912-2009) until her mother's death. She then moved back to warm weather in Melbourne Beach, Florida until her death.



Preceded in death by her parents; infant son, brother and sister-in-law Bobby Ray and Mildred Blanks. brother-in-law, Robert McClary. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen-Kathy (Chris) Lacher, Teresa-Teri (Dusty) Rhodes; sisters, W. Jean McClary and Diane (David) Clute; many nieces and nephews and companion, dog Max.



Cremation took place in Florida. A Celebration of Life will take place at the home of nephew, Ken Blanks in New Franklin on Saturday, June 15th at 1 p.m. Questions can be answered at 330-703 7988. She was loved and will be sorely missed.