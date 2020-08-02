Mary F. Hartz, 81, died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Cuyahoga Falls. Born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, Mary grew up in the Firestone Park neighborhood of Akron where she attended Voris Elementary School, Garfield High School, and the University of Akron. She began her professional career as a parent, then as a volunteer for the pre-school program at the Cuyahoga Falls YMCA in the 1970s before becoming a certified pre-school teacher, Program Director for the Cuyahoga Falls YMCA, Director of the Women's Fitness Camp at Camp Y-Noah, Executive Director of the Longwood YMCA in Macedonia, and finally Vice President of Child Care Services for the Akron Area YMCA, the position she held until her retirement in 2010. Following her retirement, she continued to pursue her passion for supporting children by volunteering at Glover, King, Resnik, and Findley Community Learning Centers as well as the I Promise School in the Akron Public Schools where she had a "huge impact" by helping individual students develop a passion for reading through her warm encouragement, relationship building, and talent for finding books personalized to each child's unique interests. Mary always brought a bright smile, generous spirit, and a love of laughter with her to fill a room. Her anonymous random acts of kindness impacted many lives and will continue to do so. Along with her generosity, her personalized handmade cards will be missed by family and friends. Most of all, Mary was a loving wife to Roy Hartz, her husband of over 60 years whom she met in their 1st grade class at Voris Elementary School, and devoted mother to her three children, Barry, Dale, and Michelle. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her daughters-in-law Jennifer and Karen and son-in-law Don; sisters, Carol and Barbara; grandchildren, Morgan and Zoe; and extended family members Lori and Toby. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Joan and Robert Burns. In her last act of contributing to the learning of others, Mary donated her remains to Northeast Ohio Medical University. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Hospice of the Western Reserve for their selfless and expert care and support. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at Camp Y-Noah and memorials may be made to the YMCA Endowment Education Fund or the Akron Area YMCA Child Care Services, which can be accessed at www.akronymca.org/Giving/Various
Funds or Akron Area YMCA, 50 S. Main St., Ste LL100, Akron OH 44308.