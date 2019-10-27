|
|
Mary Florence Marko (Pantea) 96, passed away in the early morning hours of October 21. 2019. Her goal was to live to be one hundred and until recently it appeared that she was going to accomplish that goal. Born on February 17, 1923, in her family home, at 453 Adkins Avenue, Akron, she was the first of eight children born to Florence (Romocean) and Peter Pantea. Mary attended McEbright grade school and graduated from Garfield High School in 1941. She found a job at Goodyear and was one of the thousands of "Rosie the Riveters". Mary was married on September 7, 1946, but unfortunately divorced in 1955. This left her with two small children to raise and a house payment to make. She struggled, worked numerous jobs, sometimes three at a time, to make ends meet. Finally in 1960, she landed a job at the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, and although money was tight, this stabilized her life. Mary deeply loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Visiting and vacationing with them was her life. One of her fondest memories was taking walks on the beach, at Nags Head, North Carolina, in the early morning hours. Mary loved to sew, knit, crochet, and play bingo. She loved babysitting and helping the family in any way she could. Mary's goal of living one hundred was right on track until June of this year. She fell and broke her hip. An operation fixed the hip, but took a lot out of her. Even with all the new health problems, she was as sharp as a tack and remembered everything. Even in the end, her mind was there, but her body was just worn out. During various treatments the Doctors would ask her for the year, month, and who was the President. We had to laugh in one instance when she said that the President was Donald Trumpet. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Walter, Leonard, Raymond, George, John; and her sister, Victoria. Her younger sister, Eleanor is the only surviving sibling. Mary is survived by her children, Susan Flowers and Craig (Pamela) Marko, Grandchildren, Danielle (Steve) Suffolk, Gabriel Flowers, Jennifer (Sonny) Bennage, Natalie (Ralph) Giffels, Jonathan (Meagan) Marko, Benjamin (Katie) Marko, Great-Grandchildren: Gabrielle, Alexis, Hunter, Aiden, Haley, Ryan, Daniel, Marley, Miri, Millie, Mallory, and Shawn. The family extends its thanks to Bath Creek Estates for Mary's care and to the Western Reserve Hospital for their care and compassion for Mary and for making her comfortable in her final hours. A multitude of thanks goes to her granddaughter Danielle, who visited grandma almost every day, was her advocate at the nursing home and at the hospital. If something wasn't right, she spoke up and made sure that her needs were met. Her love and devotion to her grandma was undeniable. Cremation has taken place and the family met to celebrate her life, sharing a meal and numerous memories of Mary. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.Cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019