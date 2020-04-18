|
|
) Mary (Pintaudi) Fejes age 74, passed away April 15th from complications of the COVID -19 virus. She was surrounded by the caring ICU staff at Akron General Cleveland Clinic. After graduating high school in 1963, Mary worked at BF Goodrich for 30 years. After retiring, she was able to dive into her passion for art and thrift store shopping. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed sharing her gift with others. More than anything she loved her grandchildren; watching them play and taking their pictures. She is survived by her sister, Jo Pintaudi, her daughter, Kyle Harper (Dan), and three grandchildren, Luke Radak, Penelope, and Cecelia Harper. She will be missed greatly by friends and family. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be postponed to a later date. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society, 330.564.1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 18, 2020