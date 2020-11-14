1/1
Mary Frances Archer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Mary Frances Archer, 87, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 and joins her loving husband Chris. She was born to Wilson Pike and Nora Flaherty in Donora, Pennsylvania. Mary and her husband enjoyed many years together and liked to travel. Mary worked in the finance field and retired from Sterling. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and lived in Cuyahoga Falls. Mary had several pets in her life and especially loved her chihuahua Precious. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil O. Archer (Chris), parents; and grandparents, Mary and Mack Flaherty. She is survived by family, Marla and John Gordon; Tiffany and Pete Harlan, and their children, Jack and Molly; and Ashley and Vince Piccari and daughter Stella. She also leaves good friends, Rosaline Brady, Julie Hayden and Patty Zappadiano. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls on Monday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation 1/2 hour before service. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required due to covid. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Falls Cancer Club, P.O. Box 3244, Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
09:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved