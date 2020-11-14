TOGETHER AGAIN Mary Frances Archer, 87, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 and joins her loving husband Chris. She was born to Wilson Pike and Nora Flaherty in Donora, Pennsylvania. Mary and her husband enjoyed many years together and liked to travel. Mary worked in the finance field and retired from Sterling. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and lived in Cuyahoga Falls. Mary had several pets in her life and especially loved her chihuahua Precious. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil O. Archer (Chris), parents; and grandparents, Mary and Mack Flaherty. She is survived by family, Marla and John Gordon; Tiffany and Pete Harlan, and their children, Jack and Molly; and Ashley and Vince Piccari and daughter Stella. She also leaves good friends, Rosaline Brady, Julie Hayden and Patty Zappadiano. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls on Monday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation 1/2 hour before service. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required due to covid. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Falls Cancer Club, P.O. Box 3244, Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223.