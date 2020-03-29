|
Mary Frances (Kraemer) Saxon, 89, was called home to heaven on March 27, 2020 at The Briarwood in Stow, Ohio. She was born January 2, 1931 in Barberton, Ohio, to George and Mary Lucille Kraemer, Mary married the love of her life, K. Henry (Hank) Saxon Sept. 8, 1951, and spent most of her life's journey in Champion, Ohio where she and Hank raised a tight-knit family of seven children. Mary is survived by her precious seven children: Greg (Monica) Saxon, Patrice (Charles) Brown, Joan (Dave) Arbogast, Kevin Saxon, Larry Saxon, Jim (Debra) Saxon, Donata (Steve) Wargo; her beloved 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; other dear family members; brother, Don (Ruth) Kraemer, brothers-in-law Mario Zadra, Bob Saxon; sister-in-law, Joyce Keating; many nieces and nephews; and close friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband and parents; a sister, Dorothea Zadra, and two brothers James, and John Kraemer.
