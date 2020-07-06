Mary Freimuth, 86, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Mary was born on January 29, 1934 in Yugoslavia and came to Akron in 1952. A strong woman and devoted mother, Mary worked many jobs to support her nine children, primarily as a seamstress. Mary enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She was a member of St. Matthew Parish. Mary was very strong in her faith and had a deep love for the Blessed Mother. Mary joins in heaven her parents, John & Elizabeth Schalamon; brother George; and many grand and great-grand babies. She will be deeply missed by her children Mary Ann Sumpter, Elizabeth (Ron) Miller, Rose (Mike) Penso, George (Darla) Freimuth, Frank Freimuth (Joan Harrell), Susie Hedrick, Kathy (Calvin) Fleming, Theresa (John) Whitlinger, and Veronica Gobrogge (Tom Dixon); grandchildren Jennifer Adamski, Jason Sumpter, Christopher Biasella, Mary Powell, Katrina Marmaduke, Steven Miller, Mikey Penso, Maria Lynn, & Greg Freimuth, Robbie, Mike, Tony, Steven, & Nicholas Freimuth, Monica Allebach, David, Nicholas, & Brian Hedrick, Angela Sage, Amy Foster, John Whitlinger, and Amber & Joey Gobrogge; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Elizabeth Buzaki; and many other loved ones and friends. The family will receive friends from 5-8PM TOMORROW, Tuesday, July 7 at Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St in Akron. Covid-19 precautions are in effect, masks and social distancing are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM Wednesday at St. Matthew Parish, 2603 Benton Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.